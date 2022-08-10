Gaskin

Former COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist BRADLEY GASKIN has signed with independent label 30A LIFE RECORDS after nearly 10 years out of of NASHVILLE spotlight. The label, based in WALTON COUNTY, FL, was founded by a group of real estate investors.

GASKIN is best known for his 2011 single “Mr. Bartender." His performance of that song on the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE boat made him the most buzzed-about artist at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR that year, but the record peaked at #32 the following month, and there was no charting follow-up. His is now returning to his music career, and is in the studio recording new tracks with producer KEITH STEGALL for an album slated for release later this year. He also has a fall tour in the works.

GASKIN’s songs have been cut by SAMMY KERSHAW, season two “The X Factor” winner TATE STEVENS and other artists.

"Singers are a dime a dozen,” said STEGALL. “Exceptional artists aren’t. Make no mistake, BRADLEY GASKIN is an artist.”

30A LIFE RECORDS Pres. JACK COLE said, “I met BRADLEY in 2011 at THE RENDEZVOUS in MEMPHIS. He was performing a show there and happened to sit down right beside me. I had just heard his song on the radio a few weeks before and couldn’t believe he was sitting next to me. We hit it off from that point on and have been great friends ever since. When I heard ‘Mr. Bartender’ on the radio for the first time, it made me stop in my tracks. Just an awesome voice — powerful to the core and makes you believe in what he’s singing.”

Added GASKIN, “Unfinished business — more songs to record, more songs to write and allow my fans to hear, more shows, more memories, more of a name you won’t forget, which means more Country music and more of ‘The Honky Tonk General.’ My first song, ‘Mr. Bartender,’ is not how I want my fans to only remember me by. My decision to stop singing, writing and performing has now been overturned. Thanks to JACK COLE and [30A LIFE VP/Dir. of Operations] BOB CLARK. These ‘ol boys started a record label just for me — to do what I do, write and sing what I want to, and be the artist I feel I’m meant to be.”

He continued, “I’ve worked with great people from my past experiences, and this time I have another group and team of people that I’m looking forward to working with and to help me continue doing what I love. I believed from our first handshake he and I are about to rock the jukebox again and put honky-tonk, realness and feeling back into something fans will love.”

« see more Net News