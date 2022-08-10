Beautiful Noise Live - When All Women Vote Week Of Action

LIVE NATION WOMEN and THE UNITED STATE OF WOMEN announced they will together present “Beautiful Noise Live - When All Women Vote Week Of Action” in ATLANTA starting SEPTEMBER 19-23. The week of live event programming will feature panels, workshops, interviews, forums, and concerts that use the power of music, women’s voices, and civic engagement to shine a light on issues that affect women.

Concert performances at the event include BRANDI CARLILE at THE FOX THEATER on SEPTEMBER 22nd and ALICIA KEYS at the CADENCE BANK AMPITHEATER on SEPTEMBER 23rd.

UNITED STATE OF WOMEN Executive Director JORDAN BROOKS said, “THE UNITED STATE OF WOMEN is thrilled to bring our When All Women Vote initiative together with LIVE NATION WOMEN to ensure more women know the power of their voice and their vote – amplified through the power of music. Every issue we care about is a gender issue, and together we will make a beautiful noise that carries us through Election Day and beyond.”

