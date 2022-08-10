Aguilar

GOTEE RECORDS has signed husband and wife duo, AGUILAR, who is COURTNIE RAMIREZ and EDGAR AGUILAR. He's one of the worship directors at ELEVATION CHURCH, while RAMIREZ is already a part of the GOTEE family.



"EDGAR and COURTNIE have such a great heart to sing the worship songs being expressed in the church in AMERICA and around the world, and then crossing those songs between the cultures," shared GOTEEE President JOEY ELWOOD. "I love how these two young worship leaders are blurring the lines of what it means to be a global body and for the body to respond to one another’s expression of worship. Here’s to the future of songs from the church being the sound of all of humanity!"



AGUILAR is currently working on new music that will include six songs being released this fall on its debut EP. They'll also be touring internationally in SEPTEMBER with dates in COLOMBIA and PERU sharing its SPANISH version of "Jireh."

