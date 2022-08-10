Coming To FOX

The 15th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) HONORS show will televised on FOX for the first time this year. The show, taking place at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM on AUGUST 24th, will be filmed to air on the network on SEPTEMBER 13th from 8-10p (ET/PT).

Hosted by CARLY PEARCE, the show will feature tributes to honorees MIRANDA LAMBERT, CHRIS STAPLETON, SHANIA TWAIN, MORGAN WALLEN and PARAMOUNT+ series “Yellowstone,” among others. Performers will include PEARCE, WALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROOKS & DUNN, THE WARREN BROTHERS, DAN + SHAY, JORDAN DAVIS, ERNEST, VINCE GILL, HARDY, WYNONNA JUDD, AVRIL LAVIGNE, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LAINEY WILSON, MICKEY GUYTON and TRACE ADKINS, who stars in the FOX drama “Monarch,” debuting on SEPTEMBER 11th. Songwriters JESSE FRASURE and ASHLEY GORLEY are also scheduled to perform.

“We are thrilled to bring one of our industry’s favorite and most poignant nights back to primetime television and to kick off our first-ever ACM partnership with FOX,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “Being our 15th anniversary show makes the return to television even more special and a great opportunity to bring ACM HONORS to the fans to experience the admiration and respect that our Country community has for its own through emotional tributes and unique performances.”

Tickets for ACM HONORS are currently on sale to the general public at AXS.

