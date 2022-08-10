New Voices

Two former UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN football players will join the school's 2022 football radio broadcasts, with JASON AVANT serving as sideline announcer and JACK MILLER as pre-game, halftime, and post-game analyst, joining previously-announced play-by-play voice DOUG KARSCH and analyst JON JANSEN. The games air on a network managed by rightsholder LEARFIELD.

AVANT, who starred as a wide receiver with the WOLVERINES, later played in the NFL for the PHILADELPHIA EAGLES and has worked at NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA and BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA. MILLER, a center, has called UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO football for the past three seasons.

