Sold

SPOTTSWOOD PARTNERS II, LTD is selling Dance WKEY-F (93.7 NRG)/KEY WEST, FL to RADIO ONE KEY WEST, LLC for $301,000. The station is currently operated by NRG MEDIA OF FLORIDA, LLC under an LMA from 2020.

In another filing with the FCC, AURIOS A. MATOS BARRETO has closed on the swap of Spanish Variety WDNO-A (CIMA FM)/QUEBRADILLAS, PR to JUAN CARLOS MATOS BARRETO and ANA G. VELEZ MONTES' NEW LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. for Spanish Christian WNVI-A (NUEVA VIDA FM)/MOCA, PR and W233CW/MAYAGUEZ-YAUCO, PR.

