SIP Cabo 2022

The sixth annual SIP CABO (SONGWRITERS IN PARADISE) event will be held NOVEMBER 30- DECEMBER 3 in CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO at venues including the BAHAI HOTEL, SUR BEACH HOUSE and BAR ESQUINA. The lineup features MARK BRYAN of HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, TIM NICHOLS, DAVID RYAN HARRIS, JEDD HUGHES, LAUREN JENKINS, PATRICK DAVIS, KYLIE SACKLEY, LEVI LOWREY and CHRIS STILLS.

Founder DAVIS said, “SONGWRITERS IN PARADISE always try to give back to the communities that we are lucky enough to enjoy.”

SONGWRITERS IN PARADISE is planning 2023 events in the BAHAMAS; NAPA VALLEY, CA; and HEALDSBURG, CA.

« see more Net News