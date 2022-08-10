Adding More Artists

EMMYLOU HARRIS, JERRY HARRISON & ADRIAN BELEW – REMAIN IN LIGHT, MEKIT, JAKE BLOUNT, THE BROTHERS COMATOSE, SERATONES, THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH, SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS, TRÉ BURT and ANTIBALAS have been added to the free HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS show at SAN FRANCISCO's GOLDEN GATE PARK, SEPTEMBER 30th-OCTOBER 2nd.

Commented TRE BURT, “Playing HARDLY STRICTLY for the first time ever this year feels a bit like coming home. I used to sneak in and play for as long as I could on the footpaths before eventually being kicked out by security back in the day, so it feels great to actually be invited onto the stage!”

Previously announced acts include MARCUS MUMFORD, ALLISON RUSSELL, LUCIUS, GALACTIC, JOY OLADOKUN, BUDDY MILLER and DASHAWN HICKMAN, among others.

Like the initial line up, the new acts were first teased with an exclusive medley, streaming now on the official HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS website and HSB22 app, which is easily downloadable on APPLE and ANDRIOD devices here.

Look for a third teaser medley and other lineup additions in the coming weeks.

