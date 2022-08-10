Lynn Hernandez

COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock KJSR (THE EAGLE 103.3)TULSA's "The LYNN HAIRnendez Show," which specializes in '80s hair metal bands, with a specialty SATURDAY night show, is expanding its playlist.

LYNN will now begin playing new music from early '90s acts like THE SCORPIONS, OZZY OSBOURNE, GUNS N' ROSES, JACKYL and DEF LEPPARD in addition to her regular playlist.

Having worked in rock radio for three decades, including major markets like DALLAS-FORT WORTH and OKLAHOMA CITY, HERNANDEZ has spent the last 16 years in TULSA, joining 103.3 THE EAGLE last year from iHEARTMEDIA Rock KMOD (ROCK 97.5) and afternoon host at former iHEARTMEDIA Rock KBRU (94.7 THE BREW)/OKLAHOMA CITY (now Sports KREF (94.7 THE REF), “So psyched to be at 103.3 THE EAGLE RADIO, which has been in my blood for over 30 years. My radio fans and social media friends and followers have been asking for a year when I’d be back on the radio, and now is the time!"

