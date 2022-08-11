Q1 FY2023 Up

LIVEONE saw revenue fall from $38.8 million to $23.2 million year-over-year for fiscal 2023 first quarter, blamed on a drop in ticket and event revenue and the lack of the "SOCIAL GLOVES" event, which did not happen in the latest quarter. Operating income rebounded from a loss of $10 million to a gain of $200,000; Adjusted EBITDA likewise improved from a loss of $1.8 million to a gain of $2 million; and net income increased form a loss of $8.1 million to a gain of $1.3 million. Paid members as of the end of the quarter rose 37% year-over-year to over 1,594,000. The company ended the quarter with $11.3 million cash and cash equivalents on hand, $300,000 of which is restricted.

Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "The momentum in LIVEONE's audio business, which includes SLACKER RADIO and PODCASTONE, continues to experience growth of both paid members through partnerships, including TESLA, as well as an increase in advertising and sponsorships. We currently expect our audio business to collectively achieve revenue in excess of $80 million in Fiscal 2023 and generate more than $16 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

"Our team has done an outstanding job of consolidating five acquisitions which are reducing costs and overhead by an expected $23 million on an annual basis, which includes also largely eliminating both live and streaming events that are not expected to be profitable. These measures allowed us to pull forward our timeline to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA. I am excited that we are raising our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to between $7 million and $11 million on a consolidated basis for Fiscal 2023."

