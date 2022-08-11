Teaming For Digital Station

RADIO MILWAUKEE Urban Alternative WYMS-HD2 (HYFIN)/MILWAUKEE is offering a new digital compliment to its weekly on-air show, RHYTHM LAB RADIO. The digital version features RHYTHM LAB RADIO teaming with AI service company, SUPER HI-FI to produce the show, hosted by TARIK MOODY, PD of HYFIN.

MOODY commented, "RADIO MILWAUKEE and RHYTHM LAB RADIO have experienced success in our industry by embracing new technology and change. This partnership with SUPER HI-FI is an essential experiment, not just for RHYTHM LAB but for public radio as a whole. The new station is a case study in what’s possible when you pair public radio’s expert curation abilities with the power of AI technology. Our strong belief is that this is going to change the game of radio."

SUPER HI-FI CEO ZACK ZALON added, "Enabling radio stations with our AI-powered scheduling and automation tools provides a whole new kind of scale and efficiency, but most importantly allows music programmers to focus on what they do best: delivering incredible entertainment to their listeners. "

Check out RHYTHM LAB RADIO, the digital station and extension of the on-air show, here.

« see more Net News