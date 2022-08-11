Three Winners

ACAST has selected the three winning podcasts in its Amplifier incubator program. The three winners will be given mentorship, guidance, equipment, distribution, and a £2,500 grant.

The winners are DAMIAN KERLIN’s MEMORIES FROM THE DANCEFLOOR, a show about the history of LGBTQ+ nightlife in the U.K,; POPPY GREENFIELD’s CALL ME DISABLED, telling the stories of disabled people in the U.K.; and AMANDA KINGSLEY and ZIPORAH BANDA’s STACKED, a podcast on books.

ACAST U.K. Creator Network Dir. SAM SHETABI said, “Podcasting is a space where vibrant and important stories come to life, and we couldn’t be happier with the winners we’ve chosen. It was important for us to pick a diverse group of creators who were reflective of the wide range of voices and realities in the UK today.

“Podcasting has proven a disruptive platform, where there’s no barrier to entry for any voice to be heard -- unlike on more traditional broadcast mediums like radio or TV, for example. As the largest independent podcast company -- not just in the UK but worldwide — we have a responsibility to do everything in our power to maintain and protect that, and help all creators to thrive.”

KERLIN said, “When you have an idea for something you know could be great, it can be difficult to know where to start. To have the backing of a platform like ACAST's Amplifier incubator programme, and for industry professionals to see the potential of MEMORIES FROM THE DANCEFLOOR has given me confidence, but will also provide that much-needed guidance to bring my idea -- which I've researched over the past 18 months -- to fruition. This is only the beginning, and I can't wait to get started.”

KINGSLEY and BANDA's joint comment said, “Winning the ACAST Amplifier podcast incubator has been a godsend for us because it removed a lot of the hurdles that were preventing us from actualising our podcast dream. The support provided by the ACAST team has been invaluable in helping us further develop our podcast, and their expertise and passion for our idea has only made the podcast feel all the more special. Our dream is to help further diversify the publishing industry and the conversations happening around it, and this incubator programme has made that a reality.”

GREENFIELD said, “Winning the ACAST Amplifier is so deeply meaningful to me. It’s very rare for companies to want to invest time into acknowledging disabled people as a creative and valid community -- despite 25% of the world experiencing disability in some way and being the biggest marginalised group that anyone can become a part of at any time. I want to use this opportunity to amplify the many intersections of disability and hold a place to share our disabled pride.”

