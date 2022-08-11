Lots Of Activity

MATTY STAUDT’s JAM STREET MEDIA is partnering with SOUNDER, an AI platform, using the latter’s transcription technology and automated promotional tools, and has announced three new podcast consulting partnerships and two consulting deals with start-ups. The new podcast network consulting clients are KRIS MYER’s MUDDHOUSE MEDIA; CHRISTINE O’DONNELL’s BRIGHT SIDED PODCASTING; and DAVE and ERIN TRAFFORD’s CANADA-based STORY STUDIO NETWORK. The startup clients are INSTAGRAM campaign performance tracker STAMPEDE SOCIAL and distribution platform AUDIOLABS, joining current client OSSA COLLECTIVE. STAUDT, the former VP/Podcast Programming at iHEARTRADIO and Dir./Content at STITCHER, split with AMAZE MEDIA LABS in JUNE and relaunched JAM STREET MEDIA.

SOUNDER Co-Founder/Head of Revenue DAN DAUGHERTY said, “We are so excited to welcome JAM STREET MEDIA to the SOUNDER platform. MATTY and his team are expert storytellers, and we’re thrilled to have them grow their audience leveraging our powerful tools.”

“I have worked with just about every platform out there, and I have never seen anything to compare to what the team at SOUNDER has built,” added STAUDT, “They are also a great group of people who are passionate about what they are building. That is personally important to me.”

On the consulting front, STAUDT said, “It’s truly an honor to help the talented people at these amazing networks grow, monetize, and get their quality content out to the world.”

“I can’t believe that all of this has happened in the past two months,” added STAUDT, “I think this shows that JAM STREET is not like any other podcast company out there. Our years of experience in the space make us a go-to for podcast networks, creators, and start-ups to get counsel and direction as they navigate the podcast industry. I can’t wait to share what we are doing with our network soon!”

Find out more by clicking here.

« see more Net News