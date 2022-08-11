Now Emmis Corp.

EMMIS CORP.'s tender offer has ended and the result is that the company is buying back 163,621 shares of its Class A common stock, well short of the up to 1 million shares it offered to buy. The company is waiving the condition that at least 250,000 shares had to be tendered for the buyback to be official, and will pay about $550,000 for the shares, which are about 1.8% of the Class A stock and 1.5% of the company's equity.

EMMIS will cancel the shares, leaving 8,946,778 shares of its Class A common stock and 1,588,875 shares of its Class B common stock. The offer expired on FRIDAY (8/5), but EMMIS has reserved the right to buy back additional shares in the open market or via private purchases at prices at or above $3.75 per share.

The company recently changed its name from EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS to EMMIS CORP. to reflect the sale of most of its radio stations.

