Bubba and Brett

BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE landed back in the news WEDNESDAY (8/10) with a headline-making interview with BRETT FAVRE, who disclosed that he thinks he had "thousands" of concussions during his NFL career.

FAVRE guested on BUBBA's syndicated radio show and responded to BUBBA's guess that he had been concussed 100 times with "oh, no, way more than that." FAVRE explained that the definition of a concussion has changed and that based on the revised definition, which includes times "your head hits the turf and you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears, but you're able to play," he has experienced "thousands" of concussions. He added that players will still keep playing despite being concussed for fear of losing their jobs.

BUBBA's talk with the former GREEN BAY PACKERS, MINNESOTA VIKINGS, NEW YORK JETS, and ATLANTA FALCONS quarterback was reported by several news outlets including SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, TMZ, BLEACHER REPORT, and AP.

