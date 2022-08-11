LEMONADA MEDIA is partnering with SOMEFRIENDS and SALT for a new unscripted comedy podcast hosted by comedian and SOMEFRIENDS co-founder KAREEM RAHMA. "FIRST," debuting NOVEMBER 1st, will feature RHAMA and a guest comedian telling the stories of trailblazers breaking down racial barriers.

"Comedy is a compelling way to explore serious stories, and that's the premise for 'FIRST,' said RAHMA. "I want listeners to laugh their way through each episode and then immediately text their friends and family about what they learned from these fascinating stories and awe-inspiring people."

RHAMA's SOMEFRIENDS co-founder and CEO ANDREW KUO said, "'FIRST' is truly emblematic of our mission here at SOMEFRIENDS. Not willing to settle for what's typical, we believe we can achieve our goal of sharing BIPOC perspectives with broad audiences through our entertaining formats."

SALT CEO NICK PANAMA said, "From inception, FIRST has been about creating an evergreen franchise to elevate and sustain diverse voices, incredible stories, and be a beacon for trailblazers around the world throughout history. Listener beware, this is no history lesson -- these are comedians and entertainers at the top of their game celebrating the extraordinary barrier-breaking pioneers -- and you're going to laugh and cry the whole way through."

LEMONADA CEO and co-founder JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER added, "We're thrilled to partner with SOMEFRIENDS and SALT, and so lucky to be a part of the team bringing this new series to life this year. KAREEM is brilliant, the concept is innovative, funny, and on brand for making life suck less by telling beautifully sound-designed stories that elevate the incredible contributions people of color have made to the U.S. and the world."

