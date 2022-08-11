Awards

The NATIONAL PRESS CLUB has announced the winners of its 2022 Journalism Awards, and NPR represented radio and podcasting among the winners.

NPR's "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" was the winner in the Breaking News category for its coverage of the JANUARY 6th insurrection; NPR's podcast and radio show "INVISIBILIA" won the ARTHUR ROWSE Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media-Broadcast for its coverage of publications in "news deserts."

The awards will be handed out at a dinner in WASHINGTON on AUGUST 31st that will also honor the late AL JAZEERA reporter SHIREEN ABU AKLEH with the 2022 President's Award.

« see more Net News