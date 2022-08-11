Shomby

In his latest column for ALL ACCESS, consultant and talent coach JOHN SHOMBY makes the important distinction between a “calling” and a “career.” Guess which one he’s encouraging you to pursue?

“This is the time to be honest with yourself, no matter where you are in your life and career,” SHOMBY writes, before offering a short checklist of ways you can determine what your calling truly is. He also offers some next steps for how you can get your career and calling aligned, along with a reasonable timeline for making that happen.

“Know this now,” SHOMBY cautions. “Your JOB or your CAREER do NOT define you, and don’t let it! Your CALLING does!”

Learn more in his column, “How Do You Find Your Calling? Hint: It’s Not Your Career,” in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« see more Net News