Partnership Endeavor

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) will host its 46th Annual Fall Conference in partnership with the 22nd POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM (PURF), and THE UNITED STATES BLACK CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE (USBC). The three-day event will take place OCTOBER 19th-21st at the MGM NATIONAL HARBOR RESORT & CASINO located just outside of WASHINGTON, DC.

This year, NABOB's Pres. JIM WINSTON will be honored for his 40 years of service to the organization. Another conference highlight will include "Local Broadcast Day," featuring panel discussions on ways to improve local sales performance, talent development, digital sales, how to buy a station, and ways to increase non-traditional revenue.

The event will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Black Radio, with PROCTOR & GAMBLE (P&G) hosting a workshop featuring executives from DENTSU, TOYOTA, GROUPM, IPG/MAGNA GLOBAL, GENERAL MOTORS, and PUBLICIS MEDIA.

For more information about the conference and registration, click here.

