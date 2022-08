This Saturday

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO is holding its second annual Back to School Drive, teaming with SACRAMENTO HELPING HANDS for a "stuff the bus" event collecting school supplies this SATURDAY (8/13).

Assistant Brand Mgr./night host and mixer DJ SQUINTZ will be on hand at the WALMART in NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA, where items will be collected.

« see more Net News