Producer EVAN SHAPIRO will deliver a keynote presentation at the 2022 NAB SHOW NEW YORK on OCTOBER 19th. The address, “Bringing Media Into the Current Century, Now,” will look at changes in the media landscape. SHAPIRO, a professor at NYU and FORDHAM and co-host of the "CANCEL CULTURE" podcast, will also sit down for an interview to stream on NAB AMPLIFY before the keynote.

“With an impressive resume of award-winning projects, unique insight into the competition for audience’s attention and influential thinking about the future of the business, EVAN SHAPIRO is a sought-after voice for preparing media professionals for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow,” said NAB EVP/Managing Dir, Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN. “We are excited to have EVAN share his perspective with our community as we kick off the return to an in-person NAB SHOW NEW YORK.”

