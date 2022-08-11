PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated morning host BOBBY BONES, who hosted a show at FOX SPORTS RADIO before moving to the Country format, is back in the sports audio world, but, he says, just for a limited time. BONES posted on INSTAGRAM that he will host exactly 25 episodes of a new football podcast with DRAFTKINGS, "25 WHISTLES," and then will be "retiring forever" from the podcast.

BONES posted that the new podcast, fed FRIDAYS on the "BOBBY BONES SHOW" podcast feed, will have BONES joined by Country artist ADAM HAMBRICK and BONES' producers KEVIN O'CONNELL, MIKE DEESTRO, and EDDIE GARCIA.

BONES also hosts the "BOBBYCAST" podcast, in which he interviews NASHVILLE songwriters, producers and artists from his home.

