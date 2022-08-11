DJ Squintz

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO MD/nights RJ "DJ SQUINTZ" BUENDIA has been promoted to Assistant Brand Manager for KSFM and Classic Hip Hop KRBQ (102 JAMS)/SAN FRANCISCO. DJ SQUINTZ will continue doing nights at KSFM.

AUDACY/SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO Regional VP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN said, "If you know SQUINTZ, you know this is well earned. SQUINTZ has been a key member of the KSFM team, both on air and more recently as Music Director. He is a leader by example and always amongst the first to offer help, support and solutions, whether or not something is directly related to him or his brand. We are excited for his elevated leadership with both brands."

