Jones (Photo: Instagram)

BEASLEY Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/FT. MYERS morning host JASON "BIG MAMA" JONES has left the station.

JONES, former host of the "BIG MAMA AND THE WILD BUNCH" morning show, left the air in JUNE as he announced a run for a LEE COUNTY School Board seat.

WILD BUNCH team members MARIJA and BUDMAN have been handling mornings since JONES' hiatus began and will continue to handle mornings.

« see more Net News