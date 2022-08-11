Kai (Photo: Rodney Wright)

“WRITING BLACK WITH MAIYSHA KAI,” a podcast from theGRIO BLACK PODCAST NETWORK announced as part of the BYRON ALLEN-owned network's upcoming lineup in MAY (NET NEWS 5/26), is now set for an AUGUST 14th debut.

KAI is theGRIO's Lifestyle Editor; the show is a series of interviews with Black writers, starting with a talk with songwriter/poet J. IVY. Upcoming guests include TV writer and comedian SAM JAY, author ROBERT JONES, political commentator KEITH BOYKIN, Young Adult author AYANA GRAY, political pundit BAKARI SELLERS, and author CANDICE CARTY-WILLIAMS.

