Would-Be Traders

iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER afternoon hosts RICH "RIZZO" DEAVER and JEFF DALY injected themselves into a TORONTO man's viral stunt, offering a radio show in exchange for the stick of string cheese he announced via a massive billboard that he is planning to trade... and the man nearly took the offer over cash, cats, and other possibilities.

ANGEL DOMINGO took out the billboard in YONGE-DUNDAS SQUARE in downtown TORONTO looking to trade the cheese, which was left in a refrigerator by the previous owner of his house, and the offers included cash and Bitcoin and Persian cats as well as more facetious offers like someone's girlfriend and someone else’s daughter’s yogurt. But RIZZO and JEFF's offer, to turn their show into "The DOMINGO Show" for a day with DOMINGO as the host, intrigued the man, who called it his "best offer to date" and seriously considered the trade before turning it down.

Hear the segment in which DOMINGO rejected the trade and talked about receiving threats over his trade offer here:

