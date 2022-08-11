Longtime Flagship

The CHICAGO SUN-TIMES is reporting that the CHICAGO BEARS will leave longtime radio home AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS (WBBM NEWSRADIO)/CHICAGO after this season. The BEARS have aired on WBBM since 2000; a statement from BEARS SVP/Marketing and Communications SCOTT HAGEL said simply, “We are focused on having a great 2022 season with WBBM and AUDACY.”

The SUN-TIMES speculates that GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000) and iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5) are likely bidders for the BEARS radio rights.

« see more Net News