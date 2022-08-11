Stach

In this week's 'Beyond The 615' column, ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shares an easy way to convert listeners to fans while examining PAT SAJAK's long career.

STACH writes, "If a radio station, show, or podcast only cares about fans, it’ll be perceived as an “insider club” by everyone else. Newbies won’t stick around very long if they feel excluded. You can avoid those pitfalls by intentionally super-serving groups of people. Each group has different needs in order to develop a deeper connection with you. You should take the time to uncover and understand those needs. Unless your communication method is targeted and segmented to a specific group, I recommend all conversations occur with the lowest common denominator in mind …like Pat Sajak does."



Read the article here.

« see more Net News