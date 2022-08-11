-
Warner Chappell Music Signs Country Artist/Writer Sydney Mack
by Phyllis Stark
August 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed NASHVILLE-based Country singer/songwriter SYDNEY MACK to a global publishing deal. Managed by CREEKHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT, MACK gained some national prominence as a contestant of season 14 of ABC’s AMERICAN IDOL in 2015.
In 2021, MACK released seven songs and, earlier this year, released two more, “Don’t Call” and Pretty Boy,” on TIKTOK.