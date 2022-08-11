Williams

BROADCAST MUSIC INC (BMI) will honor singer-songwriter LUCINDA WILLIAMS with its TROUBADOUR AWARD at a private dinner to be held at BMI’s NASHVILLE office on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th that will feature tribute performances and guest speakers.

The award celebrates “songwriters who have made a lasting impact on the songwriting community and who craft for the sake of the song, setting the pace for generations of songwriters who will follow,” according to BMI’s description.

“LUCINDA has been a torchbearer of true American songwriting for decades,” said BMI AVP/Creative, NASHVILLE MASON HUNTER. “She writes the kinds of songs that can break your heart and still have you coming back for more. With her signature literary style, she has paved the way for so many songwriters and is in a class all her own. We are thrilled to honor her as the 2022 BMI Troubadour.“

WILLIAMS will join the ranks of past TROUBADOUR AWARD recipients JOHN HIATT, JOHN PRINE and ROBERT EARL KEEN.

