Spotify Live Events

SPOTIFY has launched a new site to directly sell concert and event tickets from its platform, rather than redirecting users to partners including TICKETMASTER.

The SPOTIFY “Live Events” page currently lists tickets for shows including LIMBECK in PHOENIX, ANNIE DIRUSSO in MINNEAPOLIS, and DIRTY HONEY in VENTURA, CA. However, not every show listed had tickets available, and you must have a SPOTIFY account to make purchases.

SPOTIFY released a statement to the publication TECHCRUNCH that said, “At SPOTIFY, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. Tickets.SPOTIFY.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

