The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of its National EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for 2022, with over 100 outlets picked from over 5,200 entries and 750 Regional MURROW Award winners. The RTDNA also selected the winners of Student MURROW AWARDS for the year.

“The EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS are among the most prestigious in journalism,” said RTDNA Pres./CEO DAN SHELLEY. “More than 750 Regional MURROW winners advanced to the national competition, and over the past few months, an expert panel of journalists has meticulously reviewed and deliberated over every entry. That’s why I’m confident in saying today’s winners represent the absolute best of the best. So let me be the first to say congratulations to our newest National EDWARD R. MURROW AWARD winners.”

“Thank you to every journalist who played a role in the pieces that were submitted,” said RTDNA Chair ALLISON MCGINLEY. “Not everyone can be a MURROW AWARD winner, but all of you make a difference in your communities. Thank you for the work you do.”

Audio winners:

Radio

Network

Breaking News Coverage: ABC NEWS, Chaos at the Capitol

Continuing Coverage: ABC NEWS, Race in America

Digital: NPR, COVID-19 Trackers

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: REVEAL FROM THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING (in partnership with PRX), MISSISSIPPI GODDAM: THE BALLAD OF BILLEY JOE

Excellence in Innovation: NPR, JOY GENERATOR

Excellence in Sound: ABC NEWS, START HERE: KENTUCKY Tornado

Excellence in Writing: NPR, NPR'S EMBEDDED: THE CAPITAL GAZETTE

Feature Reporting: NPR, Pair Your Pints With a Trip Through History on This British Pub Crawl Across LONDON

Hard News: ABC NEWS, Gun Violence in America/Defining the Problem

Investigative Reporting: NPR (in partnership with POLITICO, THE MARSHALL PROJECT), How States Charge the Poorest Families and Children for the Cost of Foster Care

News Documentary: WNYC STUDIOS (in partnership with THE NEW YORKER), The Essential Workers of the Climate Crisis

News Series: ABC NEWS, Acoountable

Newscast: CBS NEWS RADIO, WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP, JANUARY 7, 2021

Overall Excellence: CBS NEWS RADIO

Podcast: NPR, HOME/FRONT: MARIA's War

Sports Reporting: ESPN, Is JALEN ROSE the first JALEN? We Solve a Sports Name Mystery

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON, JANUARY 6th: Attack on the U.S. CAPITOL

Continuing Coverage: AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, DAUNTE WRIGHT Shooting, Protests and Trial

Digital: FLORIDA PUBLIC MEDIA, Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for FLORIDA’s Vulnerable Students

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH/BOSTON, Unseen: The Boy Victims of the Sex Trade

Excellence in Innovation: TEXAS STANDARD, Vaccinating TEXAS: A Tracking Project

Excellence in Sound: BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON, "Time To Cut Losses": Inside The Final Days of a BOSTON Restaurant

Excellence in Writing: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN, Who is Buried in this Cemetery on 51st Street in AUSTIN?

Feature Reporting: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN, Who is Buried in this Cemetery on 51st Street in AUSTIN?

Hard News: CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, Female Ex-Lifeguards Describe Decades of Sexual Abuse at CHICAGO’s Beaches and Pools

Investigative Reporting: WBEZ, Buried Secrets: WBEZ’s Investigation Into CHICAGO Lifeguard Sexual Abuse

News Documentary: KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO, An Investigation Into Deadly COVID-19 Outbreaks at FOSTER FARMS

News Series: WBUR, Pandemic Generation

Newscast: WCCO, WCCO Drivetime News

Overall Excellence: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO/SAN ANTONIO

Podcast: OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING, RELATIVE FICTION

Sports Reporting: TEXAS STANDARD (in partnership with TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO), How Major League Soccer Passed Over SAN ANTONIO for AUSTIN

Small Market

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO, At the Brink of the Falls

Continuing Coverage: METRONEWS/WEST VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA Ice Storm

Digital: VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA News-Talk KUNR/RENO, KUNR’s Youth Media Program

Excellence in Innovation: VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO, 20 Years Later: Vermonters Remember SEPT. 11

Excellence in Sound: CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY-MONTEREY BAY News-Talk KAZU/PACIFIC GROVE-MONTEREY, CA, Sea Otters -- The Guardians Of MONTEREY BAY’s Kelp Forest

Excellence in Writing: DAVID CONDOS, HIGH PLAINS PUBLIC RADIO/GARDEN CITY, KS

Feature Reporting: BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO, A BOISE Nurse Shares Her Frontline Experience Through Poetry

Hard News: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS-EL PASO News-Talk KTEP/EL PASO, Migrants Expelled

Investigative Reporting: WHITE ASH BROADCASTING Classical-News-Talk KVPR (VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO)/FRESNO, Distance-Learning Investigation: Shortfall In Student Engagement Despite High Attendance Numbers

News Documentary: IDEASTREAM News-Talk WKSU/KENT-AKRON-CLEVELAND, The Rural Doctor Is In

News Series: VIRGINIA TECH News-Talk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, VA, COVID-19 in VIRGINIA Prisons

Newscast: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, NEW JERSEY’S FIRST NEWS

Overall Excellence: WVTF

Podcast: MONTANA PUBLIC RADIO (in partnership with UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA COLLEGE OF BUSINESS), FIRELINE

Sports Reporting: NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO/CANTON, NY, Diversifying the ADIRONDACKS One Whitewater Rafting Trip (or Hike) at a Time

Digital News Organization

Large

Excellence in Sound: PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS (in partnership with AMAZON MUSIC, WONDERY), DAN TABERSKI'S 9/12

Podcast: CADENCE 13's C13 ORIGINALS, GONE SOUTH

Sports Reporting: WONDERY, THE LEAD: The Afghan Women’s Soccer Team’s Incredible Escape From KABUL

Small

Podcast: AIRLOOM MEDIA, THIRD SQUAD: AFTER AFGHANISTAN

Television

Network

Podcast: PBS, PBS NEWSHOUR: ON OUR MINDS WITH NOAH & ZION

Large

Podcast: NEXSTAR NBC affiliate KXAN-TV/AUSTIN, CATALYST: Season 4 – Police Transparency Update -- "Keep the Hope Alive"

Small

Podcast: GRAY TELEVISION CBS affiliate WDBJ-TV/ROANOKE, VA, BRIDGING THE GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Strokes

Student

Excellence in Audio Feature Reporting: UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN, NEBRASKA NEWS SERVICE, Battle of the Joshes: How an Internet Meme Raised Over $13,000 for the CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER

Excellence in Audio Hard News: WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE Classical-News-Talk KWIT-KOJI (SIOUXLAND PUBLIC MEDIA)/SIOUX CITY, IA, Feeding SIOUXLAND: Local Food Pantries Meet Increased Need

Excellence in Audio Newscast: ARIZONA PBS/ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY WALTER CRONKITE SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION, CRONKITE NEWS 2 GO

Excellence in Digital Reporting: UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA Variety WUCF and PBS affiliate WUCF-TV/ORLANDO, The Road to Freedom Avenue: The Legacy of HARRY T. AND HARRIETTE V. MOORE

Excellence in Podcasts: FORDHAM UNIVERSITY, LOOKING FOR VIOLET





