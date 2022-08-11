New Series

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has partnered with BOSE for a new video series, THE NASHVILLE SOUND, that debuts with the label’s INGRID ANDRESS and recently-signed AVERY ANNA. The two artists discuss finding their sound, musical inspirations and more before teaming up for an acoustic duet of ANDRESS’ “Good Person.”

The multi-part series will feature two artists per episode. Watch the first installment, out now on YOUTUBE, here. The next episode will follow later this month.

“BOSE has consistently proven to be a leader in driving audio technology forward,” said WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP/Strategic Marketing & Analytics VICTORIA MASON. “WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE shares their passion for high-quality, innovative sound, and we pride ourselves on being a home for diverse talent and unbridled creativity. The BOSE partnership has provided an incredible opportunity to showcase some of the most exciting new sounds coming out of NASHVILLE today.”

