Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS revealed the winners of its 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards at a gala as part of its convention on AUGUST 6th.

Radio and podcast winners include:

Radio – Market 16 and Below: Feature: UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk WUNC (NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO)/CHAPEL HILL, NC, JAY PRICE, BRENT WOLFE, LINDSAY THOMAS, Overlooked Trailblazer: Before ROSA PARKS, SARAH KEYS Refused to Back Down

Radio – Market 16 and Below: News Series: WUNC, LINDSAY THOMAS and staff, The Killing of ANDREW BROWN, JR.

Radio – Market 16 and Below: Public Affairs: Segment: WUNC, LINDSAY FOSTER THOMAS, LIZ SCHLEMMER, DAVE DEWITT, "Time To Go": Faculty of Color Explain What Made Them Ready to Leave UNC CHAPEL HILL

Radio – Top 15 Markets: Commentary: WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH/BOSTON, CALLIE CROSSLEY, Why Are There So Few Black Competitive Swimmers?

Radio – Top 15 Markets: Documentary: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, CORBIN CARSON, This Sand is My Sand: The Stolen Legacy of BRUCE'S BEACH

Radio – Top 15 Markets: Feature: WGBH, PHILLIP MARTIN, KENNETH COOPER, Black Bostonians Fled to ATLANTA to Escape Racism. They’re Not Coming Back, No Matter Who’s Elected Mayor.

Radio – Top 15 Markets: Investigative: UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE, GRACYN DOCTOR, Student Loans Weigh Heavily on Black and Latino Borrowers in NORTH CAROLINA

Radio – Top 15 Markets: News: Series: WGBH, PHILLIP MARTIN, JENIFER MCKIM, PAUL SINGER, EMILY JUDEM, MEREDITH NIERMAN,Unseen: The Boy Victims of the Sex Trade

Radio – Top 15 Markets: Public Affairs: Segment: WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA and FORUM PHILLY, CHERRI GREGG and MALCOLM BYRD, Faith & Race: A WHYY Conversation

Radio – Network: Feature: NPR, CHERYL W. THOMPSON, NATALIE MOORE, CORINNE RUFF, CRISTINA KIM, ROXANA POPESCU, Racial Covenants, a Relic of the Past, are Still on the Books Across the Country

Podcast: Arts and Culture: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, CARLA WILLS, AMY BRIGGS, ELI CHEN, DAVAR ARDALAN, HANSDALE HSU with music by PUSH AUDIO, A RECKONING IN TULSA

Podcast: Commentary and Discussion: UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk WUNC (NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO)/CHAPEL HILL, NC and DUKE UNIVERSITY SANFORD SCHOOL OF PUBLIC POLICY, THE ARC OF JUSTICE

Podcast: Lifestyle: LEILA DAY, HANA BABA, THE STOOP, THE STOOP: Invisible Scars

Podcast: Sports: MSNBC, TRYMAINE LEE, AISHA TURNER, INTO AMERICA Staff, INTO AMERICA: Freedom in the Final Round

« see more Net News