Korgul

Former JVC MEDIA Country WOTW (103.1 THE WOLF)/ORLANDO morning show co-host and Social Media Coord. SUSIE KORGUL is on the hunt for a new opportunity after the station flipped to Top 40/Rhythmic WFYY (FLY 103.1) earlier this month (NET NEWS 8/1).

The 18-year radio veteran joined WOTW in APRIL of 2021 (NET NEWS 4/19/21) following seven years with AUDACY Hot AC WOMX/ORLANDO, where she was MD and on-air personality, in addition to handling public service affairs. Prior to joining WOMX in 2013, she worked at Top 40 WBVD (95.1 KISS-FM)/MELBOURNE, FL; Top 40 WAPE/JACKSONVILLE, FL; and with the syndicated “MIKE HARVEY Show.”

She is on the hunt for remote voice tracking opportunities, and says, “I’m also stellar at social media, in case a hybrid position is required.” Reach her here.

« see more Net News