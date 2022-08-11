Cuomo (Photo: Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock.com)

WEEZER has cancelled it's upcoming BROAWAY Residency due to low ticket sales. That's according to front man RIVERS CUOMO, who made the announcement to fans on the band’s official DISCORD server. His statement read, " I just learned that our BROADWAY shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @BROADWAY PRODUCER for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision."

The band announced the six-night residency in JUNE in honor of the release of their four-EP SZNZ project. No word yet on whether there are other plans to fill the void.

