Rewarding Georgia Radio Students

The FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO have awarded four $1,500 scholarships to students, who will receive their awards at the upcoming RADIO BASH on AUGUST 27th, hosted by JEFF FOXWORTHY. These are the organization's first scholarships.

They include MIDON JENKINS, a radio talk show host at UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA's WUOG; KIM RUIZ, MD at GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY's WRAS; MADISON GOTT, Station Manager at PIEDMONT UNIVERSITY's WPCZ (Z98.7FM), and MATT KODROWSKI, Assistant Station Manager at WPCZ.

Commented PIEDMONT UNIVERSITY Professor Of Mass Communications and Faculty Advisor to WPCZ DR. DALE VAN CANTFORT, "The four initial recipients of the FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO scholarships have begun to hone their broadcast skills through their respective college/university radio stations. All four students plan to make broadcasting their career choice, and the FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO hope these scholarships will help make that a reality."

The scholarships are named for the GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, MARCUS BARTLETT MEMORIALSCHOLARSHIP, GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING RADIO SCHOLARSHIP and CHARLES E. GIDDENS GEORGIA RADIO MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP.

« see more Net News