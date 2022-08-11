Flannel Nation: Torn & Frayed

A festival celebrating '90s rock, dubbed FLANNEL NATION, scheduled for this SATURDAY at PORT OF LOS ANGELES in SAN PEDRO, CA, has been canceled after several acts, including EVERCLEAR and CANDLEBOX dropped out due to "organizational and logistical issues."

The lineup featured other acts as SUGAR RAY, SOUL ASYLUM, FILTER, FASTBALL, SONGE, STAR ZERO and X WIRE.

EVERCLEAR dropped from the bill on TUESDAY, taking to INSTAGRAM to note organizers "did not have the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an EVERCLEAR show, promising to announce another L.A. date soon.

They were followed by CANDLEBOX and FILTER, both releasing statement that they would not be performing "due to unforeseen circumstances.”

FLANNEL NATION issued the following statement on their FACEBOOK page, “We regret to announce that due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks, putting on FLANNEL NATION as intended has become infeasible, therefore we are forced to make the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s event,. Our goal is to retool and reschedule the event and tickets will be honored for the new date when announced."

