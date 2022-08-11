Michelle Branch: 'Devastated' At Split (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

According to TMZ, PEOPLE and PAGE SIX, MICHELLE BRANCH has separated from BLACK KEYS' PATRICK CARNEY after three years of marriage. The couple has two children, one of whom is six months old.

BRANCH said, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

CARNEY's most recent BLACK KEYS album was "Dropout Boogie," released in MAY. He and BRANCH collaborated on a song for NETFLIX's animated "Bojack Horseman" in 2017. BRANCH's next album, "The Trouble With Fever," is scheduled for release in SEPTEMBER.

