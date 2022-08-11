EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Worship AIR 1 Network is adding MARY O'BRIEN beginning MONDAY (8/15). O'BRIEN joins AIR1 after some time off air to focus on family, following more than 15 years on air at RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH, where she co-hosted 'Mornings with MARY & JOSH'.



“MARY has an authenticity about her that draws you in,” shared EMF PD MANDY YOUNG. “She is like that friend you’ve known forever who you trust implicitly. She lets you see her true self, and we have seen in our research that’s what audiences want from a worship station. Authenticity. Often, when a station adds new air talent, it’s to fill a vacancy after a departure. We’re in a fortunate position right now with both K-LOVE and AIR1 to be bringing on new talent without having to cut ties with any of our existing jocks – which is great from both a staff and audience perspective.”



“Because of our nationwide reach and the challenge of time zones, our talent’s shifts have historically been stretched,” said EMF APD TROY WEST. “While that’s an understandable strategy, we have wanted to test shortening the shifts to more industry-standard lengths to allow our incredible talent to have a more reasonable workload that positions them to deliver just the very, very best content.”



O’BRIEN will be on-air weekdays from 5-11PM PACIFIC, SATURDAYS 6-11PM PACIFIC, and SUNDAYS 8-11PM PACIFIC. She'll also be a part of digital initiatives on AIR1 social media channels.

