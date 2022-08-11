Aguiar

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian K-LOVE Network welcomes CARLOS AGUIAR beginning MONDAY (8/15). AGUIAR comes with 22 years of experience in Christian radio, having served at HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON, sister station Christian CHR KXNG (NGEN RADIO)/HOUSTON, and HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WAY-FM Network.



“CARLOS has a real passion for connecting with people,” EMF PD MANDY YOUNG commented. “But more than that, he has a passion for connecting people to JESUS. And that’s what we’re all about at K-LOVE. I am so excited to have him join our team. I think our audience is going to relate to him instantly.”



“Because of our nationwide reach and the challenge of time zones, our talent’s shifts have historically been stretched,” said EMF APD TROY WEST. “While that’s an understandable strategy, we have wanted to test shortening the shifts to more industry-standard lengths to allow our incredible talent to have a more reasonable workload that positions them to deliver just the very, very best content.”



AGUIAR will be on-air weekdays from 7-10AM PACIFIC, SATURDAYS 10AM-2PM PACIFIC, as well as a part of digital initiatives on social media channels, and on its own streaming video outlet, K-LOVE On Demand.

