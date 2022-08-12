Page

JASON PAGE's DECIBEL 88 has signed KEY NETWORKS as exclusive sales representative for "THE CASH-IN WITH JASON PAGE," the sports talker's new show premiering SEPTEMBER 5th on SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK. The show, airing 10p-1a (ET), combines sports betting and fantasy talk with free-to-play games for audience members.

“I couldn’t be happier to partner with (KEY NETWORKS COO) DENNIS GREEN and the enthusiastic sales team at KEY NETWORKS,” said PAGE. “DENNIS and his team share our vision to transform and disrupt the traditional network sales model. We view them as an essential partner..., DENNIS is a consummate professional and will prove to be a great partner as we grow DECIBEL 88 into a content company that changes the game in sports and entertainment media.”

GREEN added, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with JASON PAGE during my career and am excited to get the opportunity to work with him on THE CASH-IN from DECIBEL 88. With Jason’s talent as a host and his knowledge of the sports betting space and vision for driving an audience to this unique content, I’m confident that THE CASH-IN is going to enjoy success in attracting an audience as well as major advertisers to this platform. We can’t wait to get started.”

