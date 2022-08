FN Meka (Photo: Twitter)

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that CAPITOL RECORDS has signed virtual artist, FN MEKA to a record deal. FN MEKA claims to have over 10 million TIKTOK followers and over 1 billion views on the app.

FN MEKA's CAPITOL debut is out today (8/12). "Florida Water" features GUNNA and CLIX, a professional FORTNITE player.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more; hear "Florida Water" here.









