Gottlieb

FOX SPORTS RADIO's annual NFL Training Camp Tour took the DOUG GOTTLIEB SHOW not too far afield, with GOTTLIEB broadcasting live from LOS ANGELES RAMS and LOS ANGELES CHARGERS training camps in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

GOTTLIEB kicked things off last FRIDAY (8/5) at CHARGERS camp in COSTA MESA, with AUSTIN EKELER, ASANTE SAMUEL JR., MIKE WILLIAMS, and GM TOM TELESCO guesting. On TUESDAY (8/9), GOTTLIEB headed to RAMS camp in IRVINE, interviewing COOPER KUPP and GM LES SNEAD.

Kupp and Gottlieb



« see more Net News