ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY men's hockey will air on iHEARTMEDIA Sports KGME-A (FOX SPORTS 910)/PHOENIX this season, with the station airing all home games and select road games along with head coach GREG POWERS' weekly show. TYLER PALEY will serve as play-by-play voice of the SUN DEVILS.

“Our partnership with iHEARTMEDIA PHOENIX leads SUN DEVIL Hockey into its next and long-awaited venture of bringing play-by-play broadcasts to supporters and fans in the local community and around the country,” said ASU CFO/Ice Hockey Sport Administrator FRANK FERRARA. “We’re proud to deliver another avenue for fans to engage and access our team through the broadcast of all home games, select road games and the weekly coach’s show.”

“FOX SPORTS 910 and iHEARTMEDIA PHOENIX are proud to partner with ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY as they launch their inaugural radio broadcast for Hockey play-by-play,” said iHEARTMEDIA PHOENIX Market Pres. LINDA LITTLE. “We look forward to bringing ASU Hockey to fans throughout PHOENIX on FOX SPORTS 910 and nationwide on the iHEARTRADIO app.”

