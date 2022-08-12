Employees Killed At Remote

Four employees at MEGARADIO Spanish Hits XHGU (SWITCH FM)/JUAREZ-EL PASO were killed when gunmen attacked a live remote at a pizza shop in JUAREZ THURSDAY night (8/11) amidst a rash of violence that broke out in the city after a gang fight in the CERESO 3 prison left three inmates dead.

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP's BORDER REPORT reports that gunmen opened fire at a LITTLE CAESAR'S PIZZA location in SOUTH JUAREZ while the station was broadcasting from the store, killing four people and injuring three others. Earlier the same day, Molotov cocktail attacks at an OXXO store and a RAPIDITOS BIP-BIP store killed two others and four people were shot at a CIRCLE K. The attackers in each case have yet to be identified.

