New, 8-Part Series

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY host HUNTER KELLY is adding a new, biweekly show, “Neon Songbook Radio,” beginning TOMORROW (8/13). The eight-part series chronicles the career of COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME duo THE JUDDS.

KELLY also hosts APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY’s “Proud Radio” show, and is a foremost authority on THE JUDDS, with whom he enjoyed a close relationship in recent years. “Getting NAOMI and WYNONNA [JUDD] to the point of being able to talk about these songs and really honor the music in this way means the world to me,” said KELLY. “Some of these interviews were done a few years ago, and I’m far enough away from them that when I come back, I'm like, ‘Wow, this is really a once-in-a-lifetime chance to tell this story.”

According to APPLE, the show “charts not just their career highs but the bumps in the road along the way too, offering a rich, nuanced look at how the mother-daughter pair became Country music royalty.” Guests on “Neon Songbook Radio” include fellow artists EMMYLOU HARRIS and BONNIE RAITT, producer BRENT MAHER and others.

Most of the series was recorded before NAOMI’s death in APRIL, with KELLY revising the series’s final episode to reflect on her suicide.

“I want this to be an ongoing celebration of NAOMI’s and WYNONNA’s insane talent,” KELLY added. “I want to celebrate everything that Wynonna will do going forward, but also NAOMI’s quirkiness, her drive, her ambition, and her place as a songwriter. I don't think that she gets enough credit for that. My hope for this project is for THE JUDDS’ music to be elevated to a new level.”

New episodes will drop every other SATURDAY at 10a (CT).

