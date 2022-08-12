Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member MARTY STUART has inked a new record deal with SNAKEFARM, a UMG-owned label that is part of SPINEFARM MUSIC GROUP.

Said SNAKEFARM A&R rep DANTE BONUTTO, “As long-time supporters of the great man and his music, it’s with much pride that we welcome MARTY STUART to SNAKEFARM. The intention with the label has always been to shine a spotlight on the very best in Roots music, its sacred traditions and values, and when it comes to an artist who lives, breathes, loves and protects these values, MARTY STUART is in a class of his own. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead, and we’re aware that we’ll have to spectacularly up our game on the fashion front!”

Added STUART, “I like the idea of joining forces with SNAKEFARM. I am intrigued by the global mindset and the aura of musical integrity that surrounds the brand. I look forward to a long line of thrilling musical escapades in the days ahead.”

SPINEFARM MUSIC GROUP GM, Worldwide JONAS NACHSIN said, “We are thrilled to welcome MARTY STUART to our growing SNAKEFARM roster. It is a distinct honor to have him join the label as we expand its scope around the world.”

New music is on the way. STUART will also embark on a 13-show headlining European tour on AUGUST 25th in LEEDS, UK that will find STUART and his band, THE FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES, visiting THE NETHERLANDS, SWEDEN, NORWAY, DENMARK, GERMANY and SWITZERLAND, in addition to five cities in the UK. It is his first European run in more than a decade, and he will be supported on the dates SAM WILLIAMS. STUART will then hit the road for a fall U.S. tour.

