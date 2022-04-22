-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio July '22 Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
August 22, 2022 at 1:50 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO JULY '22 Ratings out TODAY for AKRON, CHARLESTON, SC, MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ and SYRACUSE. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY 8/24, JULY '22 Ratings for COLUMBIA, SC, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, SPRINGFIELD, MA, and TOLEDO.