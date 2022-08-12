2 Wins (Photo: Hoss Michaels/Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA Country KXKT (KAT 103.7)/OMAHA won two Pinnacle Awards at the NEBRASKA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION's awards show on WEDNESDAY night (8/10). The station won the Gold award for "Best Promotional Announcement" and the Bronze award in the same category, the latter for its "ERIC CHURCH Concert Call."

See the complete list of winners here.

« see more Net News